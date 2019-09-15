|
Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP through attorneys Lawrence N Friedland, Warren R Gleicher and Samuel P Ross deeply mourn the loss of esteemed client Ruth Spira who died on August 31, 2019 at age 90 and sends heartfelt condolences to her family. Ruth was a co-founder of Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. who advised on all facets of the enterprise and was actively in charge of many important functions. She was a very gracious lady who was involved in charity and the world about her and a loving mother and grandmother. She and Joel were a delight to associate with and we will miss them both.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019