Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Spira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Spira

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Spira Obituary
Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP through attorneys Lawrence N Friedland, Warren R Gleicher and Samuel P Ross deeply mourn the loss of esteemed client Ruth Spira who died on August 31, 2019 at age 90 and sends heartfelt condolences to her family. Ruth was a co-founder of Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. who advised on all facets of the enterprise and was actively in charge of many important functions. She was a very gracious lady who was involved in charity and the world about her and a loving mother and grandmother. She and Joel were a delight to associate with and we will miss them both.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.