Ruthann (Wilson) Rosenberger, 83, formerly of Hellertown, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Old Orchard Health Care Center, Bethlehem Twp. She is the wife of the late George M. Rosenberger, who died Oct. 8, 1991. Ruthann was born in Gardiner, Maine on February 19, 1936 to the late Langdon W. and Anna (Peters) Wilson.
SURVIVORS: Children: Bruce M. (Debra L.) of Hellertown, Glenn W. (Robin Shilling) in Utah, Mari W. Rosenberger (Stephanie Battaglino) of Palm Desert, CA, Bryan M. (Sherry) of Northampton, Lisa M. (Mark T.) Ritchie of Easton; brother: Michael (Grace) Wilson of Breinigsville; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a sister: Margaret Pena in Nov. 2015.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020