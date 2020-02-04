Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
For more information about
RUTHANN ROSENBERGER
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RUTHANN ROSENBERGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RUTHANN ROSENBERGER


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RUTHANN ROSENBERGER Obituary
Ruthann (Wilson) Rosenberger, 83, formerly of Hellertown, died Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Old Orchard Health Care Center, Bethlehem Twp. She is the wife of the late George M. Rosenberger, who died Oct. 8, 1991. Ruthann was born in Gardiner, Maine on February 19, 1936 to the late Langdon W. and Anna (Peters) Wilson.

SURVIVORS: Children: Bruce M. (Debra L.) of Hellertown, Glenn W. (Robin Shilling) in Utah, Mari W. Rosenberger (Stephanie Battaglino) of Palm Desert, CA, Bryan M. (Sherry) of Northampton, Lisa M. (Mark T.) Ritchie of Easton; brother: Michael (Grace) Wilson of Breinigsville; 13 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. Predeceased by a sister: Margaret Pena in Nov. 2015.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 10:30 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the .
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RUTHANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now