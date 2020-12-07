Ryan F. Carbone, 16, of Allentown passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. He was the son of John A. "Jack" and Theresa "Terri" (Glackin) Carbone of Allentown. Ryan was a Junior at Central Catholic High School. He was a member of the school track team and served as an officer for the Science Olympiad Team. Ryan was Boy Scout with Troop # 439. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown.
Survivors: Parents; siblings, Molly, Meghan, Kelly, Kevin and Katie all of Allentown; grandmothers, Dorothy Carbone of Greenlane, PA and Barbara Glackin of Lansdale. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen.
Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday in the St. Thomas More Catholic Church 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 11:30 A.M. Wednesday in the church. All attendees are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. Interment will be in the Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
Contributions: Central Catholic High School 301 N 4th St, Allentown, PA 18102 or Scout Troop # 439 1040 Flexer Ave, Allentown, PA 18103.