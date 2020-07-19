1/1
Ryan John Long
Ryan John Long, 35, of Allentown, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was the husband of Meghan R (Plantier) Long, who was his high school sweetheart and recently celebrated 12 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Ronald H Long of Allentown and April J (Fritz) King and stepfather, James King of Bangor. Ryan was a 2003 graduate from Dieruff High School and received his Electrical certification from NCC in 2009. He was a proud member of IBEW Local #375 and most recently worked as a Foreman Electrician for ACE Electric. Ryan was an avid hunter, Vice President of the Longhorn Hunting Club and enjoyed fishing. He enjoyed coaching his children in baseball and football at ESYC and was a diehard fan of the Baltimore Ravens. Ryan was an individual of immense kindness, a phenomenal family man, and a great friend. Survivors: Along with his beloved wife and parents, are his sons Owen Reed, 8 and Camden Ryder, 6 both at home. Sister, Tiffany (Long) Henning of Schnecksville and nephew, Aiden Henning. Step-Sisters, Amanda Swietlik, and her husband Anthony and Tara King. Maternal Grandmother, Constance Fritz and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins as well as his beloved pets. Services: Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25th at the Tabernacle at Waldheim Park, 2400 S Hall Street, Allentown, 18103. Calling hours are 10am-1pm with service immediately following. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Leukemia Research Foundation in care of O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc., 908 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 19, 2020.
July 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of a fellow East Sider and Husky. Sending deepest condolences to Meghan, Owen, Camden, and the entire family. May your cherished memories of Ryan help to ease the pain of this tremendous loss.
Monica (Klucharich) Sellitti
July 18, 2020
Ryan's unassailable positivity and kindness, during the most challenging of times, remains truly inspiring. We remember him with love and send our deepest sympathy and warmest thoughts to all his family and friends. -Mark Geyer
July 18, 2020
July 18, 2020
Although I did not have the privilege of knowing Ryan, he was a best friend and colleague of my son, Matt, who will miss him dearly. My deepest condolences to you all - may you find comfort in the care and support of your loving family, friends, and community. With deepest condolences, Sandy Ruch-Morrin
Sandy Ruch-Morrin
Acquaintance
July 18, 2020
I was lucky enough to grow up with him and his beautiful wife Meghan. We didnt see each other often after high school, but I was lucky enough to see him at some golf tournaments throughout the last 15 years. Anytime we saw one another he always made it a point to walk over and say hi and ask about myself and my family. The world lost a great guy but heaven gained an angel. God Bless his wife, his children and the rest of his family during this unfortunate time.
Scott Elias
Friend
