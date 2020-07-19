Ryan John Long, 35, of Allentown, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 after a courageous battle with Leukemia. He was the husband of Meghan R (Plantier) Long, who was his high school sweetheart and recently celebrated 12 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Ronald H Long of Allentown and April J (Fritz) King and stepfather, James King of Bangor. Ryan was a 2003 graduate from Dieruff High School and received his Electrical certification from NCC in 2009. He was a proud member of IBEW Local #375 and most recently worked as a Foreman Electrician for ACE Electric. Ryan was an avid hunter, Vice President of the Longhorn Hunting Club and enjoyed fishing. He enjoyed coaching his children in baseball and football at ESYC and was a diehard fan of the Baltimore Ravens. Ryan was an individual of immense kindness, a phenomenal family man, and a great friend. Survivors: Along with his beloved wife and parents, are his sons Owen Reed, 8 and Camden Ryder, 6 both at home. Sister, Tiffany (Long) Henning of Schnecksville and nephew, Aiden Henning. Step-Sisters, Amanda Swietlik, and her husband Anthony and Tara King. Maternal Grandmother, Constance Fritz and many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins as well as his beloved pets. Services: Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 25th at the Tabernacle at Waldheim Park, 2400 S Hall Street, Allentown, 18103. Calling hours are 10am-1pm with service immediately following. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Leukemia Research Foundation in care of O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc., 908 Hanover Avenue, Allentown, PA 18109.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store