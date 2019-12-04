|
|
Ryan Paul Wesner, 43, of Bethlehem, passed away at home on Sunday, December 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. Ryan is at peace after a long and heroic battle with brain cancer.
Ryan graduated from Liberty High School, served in the US Army and worked for the City of Bethlehem Water and Sewer Dept. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed motocross and working on his Mustang.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Arian (Moyle) Wesner; daughter, Reagan Denise Wesner; mother, Kim Sutliff and husband, Ronald; sister, Lindsay Mantz; grandmother, Joanne Stametz; and parents-in-law, George and Denise Moyle. Ryan is now reunited with his son, Braden Paul Wesner and his father, Jeffrey P. Wesner.
A calling hour will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:30-2:30 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be brought to the service and made payable to Arian Wesner. Please include "Reagan's Education Fund" in the memo. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 4, 2019