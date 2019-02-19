Home

Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Ryelle Crossley Obituary
Ryelle Angelique Crossley, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday February 9, 2019. She was born on November 13,1985 in Phila.,Pa. Ryelle will be truly missed by all who had the honor of knowing her. Left to cherish Ryelle's memory are her parents Robert A.Crossley, Sr. & Lori Murray Crossley, her Brother Robert Crossley Jr. and his wife, Amanda Hollaway, Nephew, Robert Crossley, lll as well as many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends who loved her dearly. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday February 23rd at 9:30 am - 11:00am Providence Presbyterian Church 2200 Krammes Rd. Quakertown ,Pa. 18951 Followed by a Luncheon for Close Family and Friends @ The Loft @ Sweet Water Counrty Club 2554 Geryville Pike Pennsburg, Pa. 18073 12:00pm -3:00 pm At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made in Ryelle's name. In Lieu of flowers to the Grand Strand Humane Society, 3241 Mr. Joe White Ave. Myrtle Beach, SC. 29577
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019
