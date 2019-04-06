Saleam G. "Sam" Isaac, 86, of Bethlehem, died on April 4, 2019. He was born in Providence, RI; son of the late Bakos and Ruby Isaac. Sam was the devoted husband of 42 years to Margaret J. (Cody) Isaac. He will be forever remembered as an outgoing, kind, and helpful man. Sam was a wonderful storyteller and he enjoyed sports and collecting stamps.Sam was a 1951 graduate of Bethlehem Vo-Tech and earned his Laboratory Technician certification from Franklin School in Philadelphia. Sam worked as a Laboratory Technician for over 40 years at St. Luke's Hospital, Easton Hospital, and Gracedale Nursing Home. He loved his time serving as a PIAA official. Sam had a passion for baseball and softball; serving as a beloved umpire for over 50 years. Sam also enjoyed over 30 years as a Bethlehem Area School District bus driver.He will be dearly missed by his wife, Margaret; his many nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Sam was preceded in death by his brothers, Saleam and Anthony Isaac; and his sisters, Nancy George and Katherine Saliba.A visitation will be held at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 450 E. Washington Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18017. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Sam's honor may be made to the . Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary