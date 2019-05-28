Sallie Ann Campanella, of Allentown, passed away on May 25th at the age of 97. She was born in Allentown to the Late George and Sallie Grather and was predeceased by her husband Pasqual "Pat" in 2014. Sallie had been a member of the Eastern Star, a Girl Scout Leader, and was a home maker and worked for the 1st National Bank of Allentown for many years. She is survived by her daughter Linda Cassaday and husband Allen of Center Valley; grandchildren Jodi MacKenzie and husband Ken, and Jason Cassaday and wife Amity, all of Coopersburg; great grandchildren Patrick, Kate, Amelia, Adelaide, and Maeve; sister Lillian Gossman; and many other loving family and friends. A calling will be held on Thursday May 30th from 10:30AM until a Service at 11:00AM both will be at Norcross Weber Funeral Home in Coopersburg,Pa. Contributions: In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, PA 18103. Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary