Sallie A. Gery died Oct. 17, 2020 at Wyandot County Nursing & Rehab Center in Ohio where she resided since 2019. She was the widow of Nathan J. Gery. Born in Philadelphia, Nov. 1, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Eleanor (Rheiner) Magargle. Sallie graduated from William Allen High School in 1940 and Moravian College in 1942. She worked as a commercial artist for Hess's and Leh's department stores and Sea Nymph Swimwear. She was a member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Allentown. She was a resident of Phoebe Apartments until 2017 when she moved to Carey, OH to live with her son and his wife. Sallie is survived by her son James (Vivian) Gery and daughter Sally (Carlos) Sanchez, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and her niece and nephews. Private services will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store