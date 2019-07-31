|
|
Sally A. Kocis, 68, of Salisbury Township, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit. She was the wife of Thomas J. Kocis and they celebrated 35 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Blaine E. and Helen E. (Hamilton) Wible. Sally worked for several local financial institutions in Trust and Estate Administration. She was a board member and past president of Group Three Corporate Fiduciaries and the Estate Planning Council of the Lehigh Valley.
Survivors: Husband; Sons, Jason A. Kocis and his wife, Julia, and Justin A. Kocis and his wife, Cherise; Grandchildren, Caleb J. and Harper G. Kocis; Siblings, Susanne E. McLeod and Lisa H. McDermott; Nephews and Nieces, Scott T. McLeod, Kaitlyn T. Kocis, Ashton B. McDermott, Dillon H. McDermott, and Jon Kocis; Brothers-In-Law, Joseph (Barbara), Mark, Jon (Matt), and James (Vicki); Mother-In-Law, Theresa Kocis. Sally was predeceased by her brother, Roger L. Wible, and her father-in-law, Methodius J. Kocis.
Services: 10:30 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 9-10:30 AM Saturday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cancer Support Community Greater Lehigh Valley, 944 Marcon Boulevard, #110, Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on July 31, 2019