Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Montgomery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally A. Montgomery


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally A. Montgomery Obituary
Sally A. Montgomery, 76, passed away peacefully at Country Meadows Retirement Community in Bethlehem, PA on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Sally was born January 17, 1944 in Williamsport, PA to the late James and Elsie Montgomery. Sally graduated from Liberty High in Bethlehem in 1961 and earned a BS in Education from East Stroudsburg University in 1965. She taught third grade at Ada B. Cheston Elementary School in Easton for 32 years. A dedicated educator, Sally was also a devoted daughter and aunt. Her favorite holiday was Halloween, and she always made it a fun time for her students and friends. She was quick to laugh and loved music, especially Broadway show tunes. Sally's global travels took her to many places including Greece, Switzerland, Morocco, Portugal and Hawaii. She enjoyed dining out with friends and playing board games and cards. An avid sports fan, Sally especially loved the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football.

Sally is survived by her brother, James (Nancy) Montgomery of Hershey, PA; her nieces, Joan (Shawn) Halford of Needham, MA, Denise (David Urso) Montgomery of San Diego, CA and Michelle Montgomery of Brooklyn, NY; as well as three great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA is handling arrangements. A memorial service will be arranged when coronavirus restrictions are lifted. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -