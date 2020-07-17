July 13, 1933 – July 9, 2020



Sally Alice Reeser, born on July 13, 1933, was the daughter of the late Ralph and Hilda (Heist) Shankweiler. She was the wife of Joseph G. Reeser. Sally passed away peacefully in her daughter's home on July 9th, 2020.



Sally was active in her church, where she sang on the choir for many years at Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bethlehem, PA. She loved gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She worked as a registered nurse for many years.



Sally is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Joseph G. Reeser; and also survived by her son, Mark D. Reeser, Sr. of Bethlehem, PA; and her daughter, Susan E. Bowser of Lovettsville, VA. In addition, she is survived by four grandsons, Jonathan Bowser, Joseph Bowser, Matthew Reeser, and Adam Bowser. She has eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Rex Bowser; and grandson, Mark Reeser, Jr.



Due to COVID 19 group gathering restrictions, a Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.



If you wish to make a contribution in Sally's honor, please send it to: Capital Caring Hospice, 24419 Millstream Dr., Aldie, VA 20105 OR Holy Cross Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2700 Jacksonville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017.



