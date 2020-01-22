|
Sally Ann Kendrick, a very loving wife and devoted mother, was born in Allentown, PA, graduating from Allentown High in 1958. She is the daughter of Melvin and Kathryn Heydt. She lived most recently with her husband, William (Skip) Kendrick in Pinehurst, NC. Sally attended Mary Baldwin College and went on to pursue her love of nursing by earning a bachelor's degree in nursing and then worked in the ER for several years. After moving to CA she became head of adolescent care at Capistrano by the Sea Psychiatric Hospital. Following her deep passion for healing people, Sally went on to earn an advanced degree in psychology and later formed her own private practice in Newport Beach, CA. She moved to Pinehurst in 2005, but kept her office and commuted one week every month back to CA for 14 years to see her clients. Her love of psychology was profound and very special to her and she continued this devotion up to the time she passed.
Sally is survived by her husband, Skip Kendrick, son Robert Kendrick, daughters Beth Kendrick Wanrow, Tricia Kendrick Buttkus and their wonderful spouses whom she loved dearly, Todd and Scott Kendrick, eight grandchildren, three precious great-grandchildren and her loving sister, Patricia Smith. Sally felt blessed to have such a loving family and she leaves behind very warm friendships and extremely devoted clients.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Sally's name, to Community Presbyterian Church, 125 Everette Rd, Pinehurst, NC 28374.
Online condolences may be left at: www.bolesfuneralhome.com
Services entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 22, 2020