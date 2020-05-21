Sally E. Clauser, 72, of Allentown, passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She and her husband, Henry R. Clauser, shared more than 50 years of marriage.



Born in Allentown, she was the last living child of the late Elmer and Lillian (Eisenhard) Fenstermaker. Sally was a 1966 graduate of William Allen High School. She worked as a secretary for many years in the Allentown School District and later at Good Shepherd and Dugan Marcon. Sally was a member of Grace UCC in Allentown.



Survivors: her loving husband, Henry; daughter, Christi A. Clauser; son, Steven T. Clauser.



Services: A "drive-thru" viewing will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 9-10 AM at the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. Our staff kindly asks you to enter our parking lot from Susquehanna Street and to please remain in your vehicles. Due to gathering restrictions, funeral services and interment at St. Mark's Cemetery will be private.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Grace UCC, 623 Cleveland Street, Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store