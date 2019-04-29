Sally Kathryn Sherer, 65, of Bethlehem, died on Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born August 11, 1953 and was the daughter of the late William and Constance Dilliard.Sally will be dearly missed by her husband, Robert Wayne Szabo; children, Alexander James Takacs, III; Mark Joseph Takacs and his wife, Heather; and Theodore Harry Sherer, Jr. as well as her grandchildren, Teyla and Myka and sisters, Pamela Adams and Cindy Bartman and former husband, Alexander James Takacs, Jr. Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Harry Sherer, Sr. and brother, Larry Dilliard.Sally was a graduate of Liberty High School. She will be remembered for her selflessness and her enjoyment of winning at the casino. She dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker, worked as a certified nursing assistant and ultimately retired from Sodexo where she worked in food service at Lehigh University.The family will receive guests at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. with a service to follow at 11 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made to Lung Cancer Foundation of America, 15 S. Franklin St. New Ulm, MN 56073. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary