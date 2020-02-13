|
|
Sally L. Bradley, 69, of Bethlehem, PA, passed away on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at Gracedale Nursing Home in Upper Nazareth Twp. She was born in Bethlehem, the daughter of the late Donald and Lucy (Gallagher) Wagner. She was the wife of Ronald Bradley of Bethlehem and celebrated 51 years of marriage this past December. Sally was a member of Holy Trinity UCC Church and was an active volunteer at the church for many years. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1968 and attended college studying for the banking industry. She worked in the credit card dept. for First Valley and Embassy Banks.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Ronald, daughter in law, Ruth Bradley, brothers, Donald Wagner (Nancy), and Robert Wagner (Lisa), sister, Susan Spevak, and grandchildren, Randy Bradley, Sierra Bradley, and step granddaughter, Rosie Vasquez. She was predeceased by her son, Jason Bradley, and a sister Nancy Forbes.
A viewing will be held from 7-8pm Saturday February 15th, 2020 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 followed by a service at 8pm.
Memorial contributions may be made to the 57 N. Franklin St. Wilkes Barre, PA 18701. Send online condolences to www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 13, 2020