January 29, 1941 to April 24, 2020 Sally Louann Cline of Upper Macungie Township passed away at home on April 24th at the age of 79. Her death was unrelated to coronavirus. Born in Mark Center Township, Ohio in 1941 as the first of seven children of Louis W. Bryan and Ann Bryan (Nagy), she preferred to be called Louann-a union of her parents' first names. Louann graduated from Farmer High School in Northwest, Ohio. She attained a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Defiance College in 1964 on the same graduation day as her husband, William A. Cline. Louann is survived by her husband of 56 years, 3 children, and 4 beloved grandchildren: daughter Barbara A. Jaindl, her late husband Timothy, and their sons Steven and Gregory of Lower Macungie; son James A. Cline, his wife Michele Cline, and their children Elizabeth and Evan of Towson, MD; and son Brian L. Cline and his wife Heather Cline of Sterling, MA. Additionally, she is survived by two sisters and two brothers, all from Northwest Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters. Through the years, Louann and her family lived in Iowa, Illinois, Ohio before moving to the Allentown area in 1981. Louann served as a teacher in all of the states she lived in, but her biggest lifetime commitment was to family, church and community. She volunteered in various local roles including the Trinity After School Program and Lehigh County Association for the Blind. At Asbury United Methodist Church she served as a volunteer Children's Ministry Coordinator and enjoyed friendships through United Methodist Women groups such as Circle and events such as the annual Bazaar. Louann and Bill shared memories with friends from their Asbury Share Group and volunteer roles including Asbury flower delivery, and Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank. They were also dedicated attendees at sports and special events for their children, grandchildren as well as dozens of out-of-state relatives. The immediate family intends to have a private service for Louann at the Memorial Garden at Asbury United Methodist Church, a site which will be accessible to friends and family. A life celebration event will be held with loved ones in Northwest, Ohio in the coming months as health restrictions allow. Access to online condolences and updates can be found at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider what you can do to support your neighbors and those in need. Cards and donations to "Memorial Garden Fund, Asbury UMC" can be sent to Brubaker Funeral Home, 234 Walnut Street, Catasauqua, PA 18032.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.