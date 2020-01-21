Morning Call Obituaries
Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home
270 N. Main St.
Poland, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home
270 N. Main St.
Poland, OH
Sally M. Evans Obituary
Sally M. Evans, 87, of Nazareth, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital – Anderson, in Easton. She was the wife of the late William Evans, with whom she shared over 47 years of marriage until his passing in 2002.

A native of Poland, OH, Sally was the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret (Hughes) Mehard. She was an avid tennis player, serving as a past president of the USTA Women's League at the Northwood Racquet Club. In her younger years, she enjoyed many activities with the Junior League in Youngstown. Sally was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Bethlehem, and of the Poland Presbyterian Church. She loved to go shopping, have lunch with her tennis friends, look for antiques, do needlepoint, be busy in her gardens, and picking strawberries and eating and making jam from them; but most of all she loved being a grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.

Survivors: sons William Evans, Jr, and his companion Bobbi Jean Barrall of Bath, Robert M. Evans and his wife Penny of Nazareth; sister Gretchen Bradley of Boardman, OH; grandchildren Tiffany, Robert, Jr., Tyler, Courtney and Preston; great-grandchildren Maggie, Joseph and Natalie.

Services: Calling Hours will be held from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Wednesday in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday in the Cunningham-Becker Funeral Home, 270 N. Main St., Poland, OH, where friends may call from 10:00 AM until time of services. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com

Contributions: to Northwoods Racquet Club, 3738 Northwood Ave, Easton, PA 18045
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 21, 2020
