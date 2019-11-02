Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sally Kisner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sally S. Kisner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sally S. Kisner Obituary
Sally S. (Matheny) Kisner, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 while in the care of Westminster Village. She was the loving wife of the late George E. Kisner. She was born in Mannington, WV, and the daughter of the late Isaac and Veda (Arnett) Matheny. Sally was a graduate of West Virginia University, where she earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in Social Work along with a degree in Elementary Education. She owned and operated Learn 'n Play toy store, Bethlehem, alongside her husband George. Additionally, she worked at Governor Wolf Elementary School in learning support. Sally was a member of First Baptist Church, Bethlehem and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was an avid reader and loved knitting, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. Fond memories existed of horseback riding lessons and plays with her grandchildren.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Cynthia Mang and her husband Daniel of Macungie; son Geoffrey Kisner and his wife Jamison of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Olivia and Aubrey Mang, Maren and Alena Kisner. Sally was preceded in death by her siblings Jack Matheny, Geraldine "Gerry" Matheny and Josephine "Jo' Matheny.

SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 7 P.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5 P.M. until time of the service. Burial will take place at Bee Gum Cemetery, Mannington, WV. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Governor Wolf Elementary School c/o Bethlehem Area School District, 1516 Sycamore Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sally's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now