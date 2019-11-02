|
|
Sally S. (Matheny) Kisner, 83, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 while in the care of Westminster Village. She was the loving wife of the late George E. Kisner. She was born in Mannington, WV, and the daughter of the late Isaac and Veda (Arnett) Matheny. Sally was a graduate of West Virginia University, where she earned her Bachelor's of Science degree in Social Work along with a degree in Elementary Education. She owned and operated Learn 'n Play toy store, Bethlehem, alongside her husband George. Additionally, she worked at Governor Wolf Elementary School in learning support. Sally was a member of First Baptist Church, Bethlehem and was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. She was an avid reader and loved knitting, baking and spending time with her grandchildren. Fond memories existed of horseback riding lessons and plays with her grandchildren.
SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Cynthia Mang and her husband Daniel of Macungie; son Geoffrey Kisner and his wife Jamison of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Olivia and Aubrey Mang, Maren and Alena Kisner. Sally was preceded in death by her siblings Jack Matheny, Geraldine "Gerry" Matheny and Josephine "Jo' Matheny.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 7 P.M. on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5 P.M. until time of the service. Burial will take place at Bee Gum Cemetery, Mannington, WV. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Governor Wolf Elementary School c/o Bethlehem Area School District, 1516 Sycamore Street, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 2, 2019