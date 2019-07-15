Sally S. (Skomsky) Longenberger, 80, of Orefield, died Saturday, July 13, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Drue R. Longenberger. Born in Kingston, Luzerne County, December 31, 1938, Sally was the daughter of the late William S. and Elizabeth C. (Nagy) Skomsky. She was the valedictorian of Berwick High School, Class of 1956; graduated Gettysburg College in 1960 with a B.S. in Biology, and earned her Master's Degree in Marine Biology from Duke University. Sally taught chemistry at Parkland High School for 33 years before retiring in 1997. She was a member of The First Presbyterian Church of Allentown.



Survivors: Daughter, Amy J. Zandonella and her companion, Mark E. Bowman of Allentown; sister, Jane Gittler and her husband, William of Huntington Mills; several nieces and nephews.



Service: A memorial service will take place 11:00 am. Saturday, July 20, 2019 in the chapel at The First Presbyterian Church of Allentown, 3231 West Tilghman Street, Allentown with the Rev. Jack Haberer officiating. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Allentown Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.