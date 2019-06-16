Sally S. (Smith) O'Connor



Sally S. O'Connor, 81, of Macungie, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in her home. She was the wife of the late Michael J. O'Connor. Born in Scranton, she was a daughter of the late Gerald and Pauline Smith. Sally was a former manager of the West Chester Golf Club Restaurant and Bellingham Assisted Living. She was also a hostess for many years at the Charlie Brown Restaurant in Allentown. Mrs. O'Connor was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Church, Orefield, where she was a lecture and a member of the Women's Guild. She was also a member of the Parkland Art League, was an avid artist and an accomplished member of the Toastmasters. Sally enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren at their sporting events.



Survivors: Daughter: Karen Benedict (Mark); Sons: Michael J. O'Connor (Tracy), Kenneth W. O'Connor (Jodi), John J. O'Connor (Elizabeth); Grandchildren: Megan (Derek), Courtney (Elias), Amanda (Ryan), Kellie (Kelsey), Brooke, Riley, Kellie, Michael III, Katie, Andrew, Jack, Garrett, Lindsey; Great-grandchildren: Mia, Reese, Emme, Carson, McKenzie and one due in November; Sister: Geraldine Meade.



Services: Mass 11 am Wednesday, St. Joseph the Worker Church, 1879 Applewood Dr., Orefield. Call 9 – 10:45 am Wednesday in the church. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers to L.V. Hospice, 2024 Lehigh St., Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.



