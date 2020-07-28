Sally W. Eck, 73, of Macungie, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the loving wife of Terry L. Eck to whom she was married for 53 years in June. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Estella (Cunfer) Wagner of Wescosville.



Sally was a loving wife, a great mother and a doting grandmother. She is remembered for her strength, kindness and ability to host a social gathering at a moment's notice. Despite being an only child, her family extended well beyond the traditional definition of a nuclear unit. She made every person who entered her home feel like part of her family. She could be found in her kitchen happily preparing meals for all who gathered.



Whether snacks for her sons' friends or full meals, she fed many, many people. The consummate host, anyone who knew her knew she loved to have a good time. Her laugh was contagious. Her sense of humor instilled in her sons a lifelong appreciation of comedy.



She spent many years working in the healthcare system. Following healthcare, she became a part-time travel agent. She and Terry traveled around the globe. They cruised the entire Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. She was a devout member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Emmaus, PA.



She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Terry; sons Steven and wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Turner; Daniel and wife, Jennifer M. Eck, Four grandchildren, Ryan, Thomas, Daniel and Mary.



Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020 and 9:00 to 10:00 Friday, July 31, 2020 am at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown.



Services will be private.



In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sally's memory may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 3002 N. 2nd St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store