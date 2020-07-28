1/1
Sally W. Eck
{ "" }
Sally W. Eck, 73, of Macungie, PA passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 25, 2020 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the loving wife of Terry L. Eck to whom she was married for 53 years in June. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Estella (Cunfer) Wagner of Wescosville.

Sally was a loving wife, a great mother and a doting grandmother. She is remembered for her strength, kindness and ability to host a social gathering at a moment's notice. Despite being an only child, her family extended well beyond the traditional definition of a nuclear unit. She made every person who entered her home feel like part of her family. She could be found in her kitchen happily preparing meals for all who gathered.

Whether snacks for her sons' friends or full meals, she fed many, many people. The consummate host, anyone who knew her knew she loved to have a good time. Her laugh was contagious. Her sense of humor instilled in her sons a lifelong appreciation of comedy.

She spent many years working in the healthcare system. Following healthcare, she became a part-time travel agent. She and Terry traveled around the globe. They cruised the entire Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. She was a devout member of Faith Presbyterian Church in Emmaus, PA.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband Terry; sons Steven and wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Turner; Daniel and wife, Jennifer M. Eck, Four grandchildren, Ryan, Thomas, Daniel and Mary.

Visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday, July 30, 2020 and 9:00 to 10:00 Friday, July 31, 2020 am at Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sally's memory may be made to Faith Presbyterian Church, 3002 N. 2nd St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
JUL
31
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
Funeral services provided by
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
July 28, 2020
I had a flood of so many great memories of all the fun we had at the Wagner House on weekends.
Terry and Family, my thoughts and prayers are with you today and in the days ahead. RIP Sally, you will be missed by many ❤
Linda Cope Tidabock
Friend
July 27, 2020
Sally and I spent a lot of time together, especially when we were younger. I remember all the good times we had up on the farm. I spent a lot of time staying at the home in Wescoesville. I remember all the time she and some of us spent putting together the Wagner History. I know that she will be missed by family and friends; but she is with her Lord.
Barbara and Alfred Miller
Family
July 27, 2020
At this difficult time, Dick and I hope cherished memories of your time with Sally help temper your grief. You and your family will remain in our thoughts and prayers.
Lynda & Dick Scheirer
Friend
