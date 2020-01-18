Home

Samuel A. Scott Obituary
Samuel A. Scott, 75, of Alburtis, formerly of Old Zionsville, died Jan. 13, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Hospice. Born in Greensburg, he was the son of the late Joseph H. and Helen M. (Getty) Scott. Sam was a 1966 graduate of Allegheny College and a 1969 graduate of Dickinson Law School. He was an attorney in private practice until retiring in 2018. Sam loved sailing, the ocean, and traveling, bringing along family and friends on all his adventures. Samuel is survived by his wife of 54 years, M Jean (Pierce) Scott; children, Liz Scott and husband Matt Glickman of West Haven, CT, Joey Scott and wife Courtney of West Chester, Will Scott and wife Kelondra of Macungie, and John Scott of Alburtis; grandchildren, Evan and Zion Rodgers and Kimani Scott. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to www.ChildFund.org.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 18, 2020
