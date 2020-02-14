|
Samuel E. Fleming, Jr., 68, of Quakertown, died Tues. Feb. 11 in St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. He was the loving husband of Susan (Enochs) Fleming. Born in Norristown, he was a son of the late Samuel E., Sr. and Mary Louise (Allen) Noblit. He served with the US Marines during the Vietnam War. He worked as an electrician for various electrical contractors in Bucks & Montgomery counties. Surviving with his wife are his sons Nathan and Samuel E., III; grandchildren Dylan Hillegass, Damien & Meranda Fleming; siblings Judith Carlos, Mary Weller, Joyce, John, & Michael Fleming; stepfather Robert Noblit. Funeral services will be held Wed. Feb. 19, 10:30 am in the Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service, 135 W. Pumping Station Rd., Quakertown. Calling hours will be Tues. evening Feb. 18, 7 – 8:30 PM and Wed. morning 9:30 – 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Interment will be in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, PA.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2020