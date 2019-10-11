|
Dr. Samuel J. Aristide, 90, formerly of Forks Twp., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was born on December 28, 1928 in Nazareth, Pennsylvania to the late Samuel and Lucy (DeNardo) Aristide. Samuel was married to the late Kathleen (Manning) Aristide who left this earth on September 13, 2014. They were married for 60 years. They raised three children, Thomas Aristide, Patricia Schafer, and Tracy Kelly. He had nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Samuel graduated from Nazareth High School, Muhlenberg College, and went on to receive his dental degree from Temple University School of Dentistry. Throughout college and dental school, he was in various honor societies. He continued that tradition in his private practice being a member of numerous international professional organizations including the International College of Dentistry, the Pierre Fauchard Dental Academy. He maintained his practice at 20 Mauch Chunk St., Nazareth, PA. Prior to starting his dental practice, he served as a Captain in the United States Army Dental Corp. He remained in private practice for over 35 years. He also served in the initial advisory committee at the Northampton County area community college in establishing the colleges dental hygiene program and was on the Board of Directors of the Nazareth Jaycees, the American Heart Association, Is that the startup of the Nazareth senior citizens, President of the Nazareth. Junior Chamber of Commerce, and a local American Legion as well as the Knights of Columbus. He is a third-generation member of the Holy Family Catholic Church community in Nazareth PA. Samuel is deeply missed by children, Thomas Aristide and wife Catherine, of Quakertown, Patricia "Trish" Schafer and husband Jason, of Bethlehem, Tracy Kelly and husband Brendan, of Hunt Valley, MD. Also, by nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, October 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Holy Family Church, 410 W. Center St. Nazareth, PA 18064. Followed by burial with military honors in Holy Family Cemetery, of Nazareth. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 9:30-10:30 AM in the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, before Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Autism Society of Lehigh Valley, P.O. Box 3523 Allentown, PA 18106. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 11, 2019