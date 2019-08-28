|
Samuel "Sam" John Sasso, 86, of Hellertown, passed away peacefully in his home on August 26, 2019. He was the devoted companion of Nancy Ann (Speicher) Pavlicka. They have been together for over 30 years. Born in Jersey City, he was a son of the late Felix and Antoinette (Mastrandrea) Sasso. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict and graduated from St. Peter's College in Jersey City in 1960. An accountant most of his life, he was a partner in the firm of Duggan-Sasso in Matawan, NJ. He was a member of Assumption of the BVM R. C. Church, Bethlehem and a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus, St. Thomas Assembly in NJ. In addition to his companion Nancy, he is survived by his children, Antoinette Sasso of NJ; Philip Sasso (Sally) of NJ; Stephen Sasso of NJ; Paul T. Sasso of NJ; Patricia Panzer (Elliot) of NJ; stepchildren, GeorgeAnne Otto (Lester) of DE; Gregory Pavlicka (Penny) of AZ; Doria Camaraza of FL; Michael Pavlicka (Dana) of Schwenksville; sisters, Loretta Hartz (Ralph) of NJ; Madeline DeCarlo of NJ; 11 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a granddaughter and a sister.
Services: Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 3rd from 9:30-11:00 A.M. in Assumption of the BVM R. C. Church, 4101 Old Bethlehem Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Burial of ashes will be private. Arr. by JAMES FUNERAL HOME, Bethlehem. More info at www.jamesfuneralhome.org. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church or to VNA Hospice of St. Luke's C/O Development Office, 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem PA 18015.
The family would like to gratefully acknowledge for their kindness and compassion: Dr Ron Julia, Dr Subhash Proothi and staff, the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, and the Veteran's Administration of Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2019