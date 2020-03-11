|
Samuel M. Westwood, III, 73 of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Monday March 9, 2020 while in the care of Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg. He was the loving companion of Susan Deonis with whom he spent over 31 years together. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Samuel M. Westwood Jr. and Connie (DeLaurentis) Washko. Samuel attended Liberty High School. He honorably served his country in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. Samuel owned and operated Westwood Inventive Technology and held many patents over the years. He loved fishing at Key West, Nascar and Football especially the Dallas Cowboys. Samuel also enjoyed watching old western movies.
SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving companion Susan, he will be remembered by his two godchildren and many relatives and friends.
SERVICES: A Funeral Service will be held at 10 A.M. on Saturday March 14, 2020 at St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 67 W. Washington Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18018. Calling hours will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 and also on Saturday Morning from 9 A.M. until the time of the service at the Church. Burial with Military honors will follow at Northampton Memorial Shrine. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105-9908 or to , 3551 N Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2020