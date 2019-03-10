79 years of age and resident of Fellowship Community, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening March 7, 2019, in the Lehigh Valley Hospital Salisbury Township. He was the husband of Cecile G. (Henry) Wright for 57 years. Born in Northampton, he was the devoted son of the late Samuel W. and Minerva (Hoffman) Wright. A member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Bath, he was very active in the former Christ Ev. Lutheran Church, Schoenersville, where he was leader of the Adult Bible Study for many years. He honorably served with the US Air Force attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. A 1957 graduate of Catasauqua High School, he received his Pharmacy degree from Temple University.He enjoyed a long career with Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company until retiring, along with many years as a Pharmacist at Hilbert's Pharmacy in Whitehall. He was a member of the LVIP Kiwanis for over 25 years. Sam loved Williamsburg, VA, hunting, camping with his family, and traveling to their summer home in the Poconos.Surviving along with wife Cecile are daughter Beth Smith with husband Tom; son Eric Wright with wife Mary Jo; 6 grandchildren & 1 great grandson; daughter in law Colleen Cox; he was predeceased by his beloved son Wesley Wright in 2014. Services will be 11:00 am Thursday March 14, 2019 in The Zentz Center of Fellowship Community, 3020 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052. His viewings will be 5:30 to 7:00 pm Wednesday in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd. Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22, and Thursday morning in The Zentz Center from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Interment will be at 1:30 pm Thursday in Schoenersville Cemetery, Grove Street in Allentown.Memorial contributions honoring Sam may be presented to Fellowship Community Residents Fund, 3000 Fellowship Drive, Whitehall, PA 18052 Published in Morning Call on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary