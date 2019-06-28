Samuel T. Geist, 75, of Catasauqua, passed away on Wed., June 26, 2019 at his home.



Born Feb. 1, 1944 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Elda M. (Moyer) and Earl F. Geist. His wife of 43 years, Diane E. (Bergstresser) Geist, passed away on June 12, 2013.



Samuel was a US Navy Veteran and an over the road truck driver for over 40 years. He attended Liberty High School and enjoyed reading, movies and spending time with his family.



Samuel is survived by his daughters, Jodi L. (Geist) Starkey, wife of Ronald L. Starkey, Catasauqua, Tina M. (Geist) Miller, fiancee of Joe Stewart, Catasauqua and Erin L. Geist, Catasauqua. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Lester Jr., Samantha, Katelyn, Jordan, Jacob and Kara and by his various grandpuppies.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ellen.



Services for Samuel will be private.



Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Samuel and his family. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com. Published in Morning Call on June 28, 2019