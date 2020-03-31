|
|
Dr. Samuel W. Criswell, 84, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Lucinda S. (Francis) Criswell. They have been together since 1991, and celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in December 2019. Born in Baltimore, MD, he was a son of the late Rev. Howard T. and Elinor (Winn) Criswell. Dr. Criswell graduated from Swarthmore College with a degree in Electrical Engineering. He then graduated from Temple Medical School. He was a private practice physician for over 30 years, in addition to being a nursing home physician from 1970 – 2003. Dr. Criswell was boarded in Family Practice, which was his specialty, and was one of the first physicians in the Lehigh Valley to be boarded in Geriatrics. He interned at Allentown General Hospital; was a staff physician at Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, Liberty Medical Center, Phoebe Home and Phoebe Terrace, both of which he also served as medical director. During his career, Dr. Criswell was also employed at Muhlenberg College's student health center. Dr. Criswell was also affiliated with L.V. Hospital and Sacred Heart Hospital. He was a former board member of Meals-On-Wheels and VNA of Allentown/L.V. Dr. Criswell was a past member of Philadelphia Golf Association and Moselem Springs Golf Club. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Allentown, where he sang in the choir, in addition to being a member of Summer Harmony Men's Chorus. He was also an avid skier, animal lover, and always enjoyed the company of family and friends
Survivors: Wife Lucinda S. "Cindy" Criswell; Children: Samuel W. Criswell, Jr. and his wife Sharon of Grand Forks, ND; Kim Lucas of Mooresville, NC; Lori Criswell of Naples, FL; Christopher Criswell of Naples, FL; Grandchildren: Blake, Claire, Samantha, Walter; Step-daughter: Alexis Gurst of Bethlehem; Step-son: Joseph Gurst of Allentown. He is also survived by his former wife Marlene Trautman of Naples, FL. Dr. Criswell was predeceased by his sister Hope Criswell and by brothers Howard T. "Ted" Criswell and David Criswell.
Services: There will be a memorial service held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: Meals-On-Wheels, 4240 Fritch Drive, Bethlehem, PA 18020 or Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103-4798.
Published in Morning Call from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020