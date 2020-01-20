|
Rabbi Samuel Zechariah Glaser (Sam) passed away on Friday evening, just short of his 91st birthday. Sam did his Rabbinic training at Yeshivah University and joined the Elmont Jewish Center on Long Island where he became the youngest tenured rabbi in the United States. The rapid growth of his congregation reflected his wise, interpretive, and witty sermons. Sam also earned a PhD in clinical psychology and served for many decades as an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Hofstra University. Sam is also remembered for his efforts on behalf of Israel – Sam smuggled arms to Palestine in the 1948 War of Independence. After serving the Elmont community for 39 years, Sam (along with his wife Joyce) retired to Boca Raton, FL, joining many of his prior congregants. Sam's prolific writing, along with his sharp wit and keen mind, continued throughout his retirement right up until his peaceful passing. He enjoyed sharing his last years with his partner, Kay Kroll. Sam was not only a scholar and intellectual, but also was a skilled athlete. In his younger years, he was a Junior NYC handball champ and a semi-professional basketball player; he won a local tennis championship in his 70s and enjoyed playing golf regularly until just a year ago. Sam is survived by his sons Dr. Jordan B. Glaser of Brooklyn, NY and Dr. Lawrence E. Glaser and wife, Vicki, of Allentown, PA, and grandchildren Lauren, Allison, Jonathan, Zoe, Jake, Stuart, Jeff and Amy. A funeral will take place at 1PM on Wednesday at Beth Moses Cemetery, Farmingdale, NY. Donations in his memory may be made to the Center for Discovery in Harris, NY.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 20, 2020