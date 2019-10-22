|
Sandra A. Bartik, 79, of Allentown, passed away, Monday October 21, 2019. She was the wife of the late James R. Bartik, Sr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Miles and Mae (Nester) Wert. She enjoyed bowling, bingo, and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, Terry M. and James R., Jr. and his wife Patty; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services will be 10:30 am Thursday October 24, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown, PA 18102. Calling will begin at 9:30 am. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Contributions may be made to the Lehigh County Humane Society 640 Dixon St. Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 22, 2019