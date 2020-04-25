Sandra A. Bundy, 77, of Walnutport, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Arthur W. Bundy, Jr. Services: A memorial service in celebration of Sandra's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th Street, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.

