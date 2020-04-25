Sandra A. Bundy
Sandra A. Bundy, 77, of Walnutport, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Muhlenberg. She was the wife of the late Arthur W. Bundy, Jr. Services: A memorial service in celebration of Sandra's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Carbon County Friends of Animals, 77 W. 13th Street, Jim Thorpe, PA 18229.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 25, 2020.
