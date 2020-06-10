Sandra A. Senick
1936 - 2020
Sandra Anita Mae Senick, 84, of Bethlehem Township, died on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House, Bethlehem. Born in Allentown on May 9, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Russell A. and Marguerite A. (Harvilik) Walk. A 1954 graduate of Allentown High School, she was employed in her early years as a secretary for H. Leh, Inc., and as a technical typist at Mack Trucks, both in Allentown. At age 7, she was chosen and pictured in the Morning Call posing with her home-grown basket of peaches at the Allentown Fair. A former roller-skater and bowler, she competed in the 1979 U.S. Bowling Championship in Tucson, AZ. Sandy was a devoted mother and grandmother, admired for her cooking and baking skills, and made family dinners every Sunday even in her elder years. Always putting others before herself, she will be remembered for her years of care-giving, kindness, and commitment to her family. She had a great love for animals, rescued many cats including her beloved Mr. Peepers and his fox friend, and always fed the birds and squirrels and any critter who came upon her yard. She was a lifelong gardener, and enjoyed attending antique shows and auctions with her daughter. She was of the Lutheran Faith.

Survivors: Sandra will be deeply missed by her daughter, Linda J. Serfass, with whom she resided, and son Edward A. Senick, both of Bethlehem Twp. Grandchildren, Gregory S. Serfass and fiancé Marisa Wanthouse, Juliet R. Senick, and great-grandson Jackson G. Serfass. She was predeceased by her brother, Allen R. Walk, who is survived by his wife Jean (Dorney) Walk of East Texas, PA.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family with burial at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown.

In lieu of flowers, a donation in Sandra's memory may be made to St. Luke's Hospice Office, 801 Ostrum Street, Bethlehem, PA 18015. Arrangements by Trexler Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 10, 2020.
