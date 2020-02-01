|
Sandra A. Werner Albanese, 78, of Moore Township, peacefully passed away while in the loving care of her family on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at home. She was the wife of the late Foster A. Albanese, with whom she shared 23 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2010. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Ida (Beltz) Keichel. Sandy was a graduate of Catasauqua High School, class of 1959. She was a supervisor for McLean Packaging in Nazareth for several years before retiring. After retiring, Sandy served as a private duty home health aide, which she greatly enjoyed. Prior to her professional career, she was the proud owner of Journey's End, a high-end designer fashion shop in West Bethlehem. Always willing to help those in need, Sandy volunteered in the soup kitchen at Wesley United Methodist Church, Bethlehem, where she was a member. Survivors: She is survived by her two daughters, Sherri Navatier and her husband, Fred, with whom she resided, and Bonnie Trago, of Whitehall; son, Stephen Werner, of Allentown; three grandchildren, Stephen and Alyssa Werner, and Lauren Trago; former daughter-in-law, Lee Werner, of Bethlehem; brother, Willard Kern and his wife, Mercedes, of Allentown; four sisters, Joan Lehr, Nancy Heydt, Fern Fritz and her husband, Robert, all of Mertztown, PA, and Kate McNamara and her husband, Tom, of Thompson, PA; many nieces and nephews; and her four-legged grandchild, Isabella. In addition to her husband, Foster, she was predeceased by a brother and two sisters. Services: A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 03, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Monday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery, Whitehall.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 1, 2020