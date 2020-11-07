1/2
Sandra A. Wruble
Sandra A. Wruble, 78 of Slatington, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday November 3, 2020. Sandy was the wife of the late David H. Wruble who passed in 1996. Born in Allentown she was a daughter of the late Harold B. and Dorothy A. (Kuhn) Moore. Sandy and her husband David owned and operated US Automotive in Allentown for 21 years. Surviving is her daughter Donna M. wife of Charles Bloss and their son Brandon with whom she resided, her sons; David and wife Kris and their children; Shelby and Ryan, Donald and wife Heidi and their children; Derrick, Andrew, and Alyssa all of Bethlehem. Her brothers; Edward and wife Nancy, Thomas and sister Helen Farrell all of Allentown. Graveside services will be on Tuesday November 10, 2020 2:00pm in the Woodlawn Memorial Park, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Sandy's memory to a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
