Sandra Althea Carl
Sandra Althea Carl, 79, of Bethlehem, passed away on October 22, 2020 in the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the loving wife of Arthur Charles Carl. They were married for 59 years in September. Sandra was a homemaker. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Althea S. (Troxell) Bryfogle. She was a 1959 graduate of Allentown High School. Sandra was a member of the Moose Lodge. She enjoyed playing bingo, the casino, puzzles and reading.

Survivors: Husband, Children: Cynthia wife of Eric Charles of Whitehall, Michael Carl and his wife Liz of Bethlehem, Deborah Carl of Allentown, Diana wife of Joseph Horvath of Allentown and Sarah wife of Michael Andrews of Emmaus, Grandchildren: Katie, Taylor, Nicole, Jeffrey, Sammie, Tyler and Josh and a Great-Granddaughter: Addison

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, at 11 A.M. in the J. S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. A calling hour will be held on Tuesday, from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at: www.jsburkholder.com

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
OCT
27
Memorial service
11:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
October 23, 2020
Sarah & Family,

My sincere condolences on the passing of your mother. She us in my prayers.
God bless.
John Scrizzi
Coworker
October 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Lillian Gehringer
Friend
