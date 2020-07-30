1/1
Sandra Ann Marks
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On 7/24/20, Sandra Ann Marks of Coopersburg passed away at the age of 79 years.

She is survived by sisters, Eunice Mickelsen, Davida Marks, and Elizabeth Hardy; brothers, Timothy Marks and Jesse Marks; nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and a great multitude of dear friends.

Sandra was born on May 3, 1941 to the late Charles and Margaret Marks. She led a lively, interesting life despite her physical limitations. She dedicated herself to her God, Jehovah, and served him full-time for most of her adult life. "Sandy" was a member of the Zion Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and leaves behind a great crowd of loving friends who were all touched by her kindness, warmth, and graciousness. Her other interests are too numerous to list but included a wide variety of art, music, and literature.

A Memorial Service for our precious Sandy will be held, via Zoom, at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved