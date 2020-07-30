On 7/24/20, Sandra Ann Marks of Coopersburg passed away at the age of 79 years.



She is survived by sisters, Eunice Mickelsen, Davida Marks, and Elizabeth Hardy; brothers, Timothy Marks and Jesse Marks; nieces, nephews, extended relatives, and a great multitude of dear friends.



Sandra was born on May 3, 1941 to the late Charles and Margaret Marks. She led a lively, interesting life despite her physical limitations. She dedicated herself to her God, Jehovah, and served him full-time for most of her adult life. "Sandy" was a member of the Zion Hill Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses and leaves behind a great crowd of loving friends who were all touched by her kindness, warmth, and graciousness. Her other interests are too numerous to list but included a wide variety of art, music, and literature.



A Memorial Service for our precious Sandy will be held, via Zoom, at a later date.



