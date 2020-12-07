Sandra "Sandi" E. Minnich, 74, formerly of Kutztown, died of Covid-19 on Dec. 4, 2020, in Central Pennsylvania. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Catherine (Berg) Waldman. She was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of 1964. Sandi, along with her late husband, Dave, owned and operated the Big Chief Drive-In, Jim Thorpe, from 1972 to 1979. She later worked in the plastic manufacturing and food service industries. Eventually, Sandi went on to fulfill her dream of being a commercial truck driver, the profession from which she retired in 2008. Sandi was always proud to say that she held both a CDL and the motorcycle endorsement on her driver's license. Sandi was a member of Saint John's United Church of Christ, Fogelsville. She was also a member of the Emmaus Historical Society. Sandi enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, solving Sudoku puzzles, going to wine tastings, the color green, and anything to do with turtles. She will be deeply missed. Sandi was predeceased by both of her parents and her sister, only sibling, Joyce R. Fox. Also waiting for Sandi is her soulmate, David A. Minnich Sr. and dozens of her dearly missed friends and family. Sandi is survived by her daughter, Julie H. Garman, wife of Allen Jr.; and son, David A. Minnich II. She leaves behind three grandchildren, Allen David, Amberly, and Lillian. For the health and safety of Sandi's family and friends, and due to the current Covid restrictions, there will be no public funeral service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus, is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating a regulation size basketball into a Toys for Tots bin in Sandi's memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store