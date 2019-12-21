|
|
Sandra E. (Briel) Wasson, 80, of Schnecksville, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Ronald D. Wasson to whom she was married 58 years. Born in Boyertown, September 1, 1939, Sandy was the daughter of the late Guy W. and Myrtle R. (Reichard) Briel. She graduated from Boyertown High School and Moore College of Art. Sandy worked as an artist at Hess's Department Store before becoming a mother. She filled her home with love for her family and passion for handiwork as a life-long artisan. She will be dearly missed by her family who adored her, but her legacy of kindness and love lives on in all who knew her. Sandy resided in Schnecksville and was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville, for more than 50 years.
Survivors: In addition to her husband Ron; children, Joel C. Wasson and his wife, Peg of Mechanicsburg; Dr. James C. Wasson and his wife, Jeanine of Nazareth; Tina M. Wasson-Blader, PhD and her husband, Ira J. Blader, PhD of Buffalo, NY; grandchildren, Kate and husband, Nick Gambini; Cpl. Benjamin and wife, Delaney Wasson, Emily and husband, Andrew Glavin; Abigail, Sarah, and Hannah Wasson; Nate and Noa Blader.
Service: A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery of Boyertown. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 21, 2019