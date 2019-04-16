|
|
Sandra F. Koch, 80, of Allentown, died on April 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of William J. Koch, Jr. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on July 2, 2019.Sandra was born on December 10, 1938 in Lock Haven, PA. She was the daughter of the late Budd and Ella Mae (Brickley) Poorman.She was a member of Parkway Church of Christ in Allentown and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.Survivors: Husband William; daughter Jennifer L. Jopko (Carl R.) of Hamilton, NJ; sisters Winnie Geraty of Rote, PA and Darla Logue of Cape May, NJ; grandchildren Marretta Gordon (Sean) and William D'Alesio (Britt) and great grandson Benjamin D'Alesio.Services: Viewing Wednesday, April 16th from 4PM-5PM with a service at 5PM at Parkway Church of Christ, 1471 S. Jefferson St. Allentown, PA. Graveside Service on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at 1PM at Rest Haven Cemetery in Lock Haven, PA. Arrangements are by Sell-Herron Funeral Home, Allentown, PA.Contributions: To Parkway Church of Christ, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019