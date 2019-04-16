Home

POWERED BY

Services
SELL-HERRON FUNERAL HOME
1145 LEHIGH ST
Allentown, PA 18103-3805
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra F. Koch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sandra F. Koch Obituary
Sandra F. Koch, 80, of Allentown, died on April 12, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of William J. Koch, Jr. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on July 2, 2019.Sandra was born on December 10, 1938 in Lock Haven, PA. She was the daughter of the late Budd and Ella Mae (Brickley) Poorman.She was a member of Parkway Church of Christ in Allentown and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.Survivors: Husband William; daughter Jennifer L. Jopko (Carl R.) of Hamilton, NJ; sisters Winnie Geraty of Rote, PA and Darla Logue of Cape May, NJ; grandchildren Marretta Gordon (Sean) and William D'Alesio (Britt) and great grandson Benjamin D'Alesio.Services: Viewing Wednesday, April 16th from 4PM-5PM with a service at 5PM at Parkway Church of Christ, 1471 S. Jefferson St. Allentown, PA. Graveside Service on Thursday, April 18th, 2019 at 1PM at Rest Haven Cemetery in Lock Haven, PA. Arrangements are by Sell-Herron Funeral Home, Allentown, PA.Contributions: To Parkway Church of Christ, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now