Sandra H. Yardumian, nee Fritzinger, Jan. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Samuel V. and devoted mother of Randy V., (Star). Grandmother of Cody, Shane, Casey & Josephine. Also survived by her sisters Susan Williams & Sally Miller, sisters-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her daughter Maro W. Yardumian and brothers James and Thomas Fritzinger. Sandra was born in Allentown, grew up in Walnutport and graduated from Slatington High School and became a Registered Nurse at Montgomery Co. Com. College. Sandra lived in Huntingdon Valley for 56 years. She joined the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman, (WAVE), and hoped to see the world, but instead was stationed in Philadelphia, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service Saturday January 18th at The Lords New Church which is Nova Hierosolyma, 1725 Huntingdon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, (Between Terwood Rd. and Masons Mill Rd.) Service starts promptly at 11:00 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Lords New Church, P.O. Box 7, Bryn Athyn, PA 19009-0007.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020