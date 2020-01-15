Home

POWERED BY

Services
John E Stiles Funeral Home
2450 Huntingdon Pike
Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006
(215) 947-3113
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
The Lords New Church Nova Hierosolyma
1725 Huntingdon Road
Huntingdon Valley, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Yardumian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra H. Yardumian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra H. Yardumian Obituary
Sandra H. Yardumian, nee Fritzinger, Jan. 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Samuel V. and devoted mother of Randy V., (Star). Grandmother of Cody, Shane, Casey & Josephine. Also survived by her sisters Susan Williams & Sally Miller, sisters-in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Pre-deceased by her daughter Maro W. Yardumian and brothers James and Thomas Fritzinger. Sandra was born in Allentown, grew up in Walnutport and graduated from Slatington High School and became a Registered Nurse at Montgomery Co. Com. College. Sandra lived in Huntingdon Valley for 56 years. She joined the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman, (WAVE), and hoped to see the world, but instead was stationed in Philadelphia, PA. Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial service Saturday January 18th at The Lords New Church which is Nova Hierosolyma, 1725 Huntingdon Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006, (Between Terwood Rd. and Masons Mill Rd.) Service starts promptly at 11:00 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Lords New Church, P.O. Box 7, Bryn Athyn, PA 19009-0007.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -