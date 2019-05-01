Sandra J. Rhode, 68, of Emmaus, died on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospice House in Bethlehem. She was the wife of Philip P. Rhode. The couple observed their 50th wedding anniversary this past March. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Pauline B. (Nase) Haring and the late Kenneth Haring. She was a member of Old Zionsville United Church of Christ and was a graduate of Emmaus High School, Class of '69. She was the secretary and treasurer of the family business, Consolidated Mechanical Services of Emmaus, for many years. She was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star and enjoyed traveling with her family.Survivors: Husband; Mother; Children, Steven Rhode and his wife, Melissa, and their children, Sterling and Evelynn, Mark Rhode and his wife, Brittany, and their children, Arianna, Austin and Colton, and Shelley Wright and her husband, Matthew, and their son Gavin; Brother, Glenn Haring and his wife, Karla; Nieces; and Nephews.Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 to 10:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment in Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to Old Zionsville U.C.C., 5981 Fountain Rd., Old Zionsville, PA 18068. Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary