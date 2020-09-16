1/1
Sandra J. Steltz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra J. Steltz, 79, of Old Zionsville, passed away September 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Carlton Steltz and she was the longtime companion of Jerry Eck. Born in Vera Cruz, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Kline) Arndt. She was employed at Allen Organ Company for 28 years. Sandra enjoyed volunteering with the Upper Milford Western District Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors: Son, Russel and his wife, Jan; Grandchildren, Alyson, wife of Matthew Kriner, Corey Steltz, Kyle Walbert and his wife, Stephanie, and Adam Walbert; Great-Grandson, Owen, son of Alyson and Matt Kriner; Brother, Barry Arndt; Sister, Mildred Bright; Goddaughter, Shelbe Day, wife of Ryan Day; Step-Daughter, Jennifer McNeely. Sandra was predeceased by her daughter, Charmin Walbert, wife of Troy Walbert; brothers, Osbon, Linwood, Kenneth, and Earl Arndt, Jr.; sister, Charlette Antler.

Services: Graveside 11:30 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Upper Milford Mennonite Cemetery, 6450 Kings Highway South, Zionsville, PA 18092. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: COPDfoundation.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Upper Milford Mennonite Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved