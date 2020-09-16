Sandra J. Steltz, 79, of Old Zionsville, passed away September 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Carlton Steltz and she was the longtime companion of Jerry Eck. Born in Vera Cruz, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Kline) Arndt. She was employed at Allen Organ Company for 28 years. Sandra enjoyed volunteering with the Upper Milford Western District Ladies Auxiliary.
Survivors: Son, Russel and his wife, Jan; Grandchildren, Alyson, wife of Matthew Kriner, Corey Steltz, Kyle Walbert and his wife, Stephanie, and Adam Walbert; Great-Grandson, Owen, son of Alyson and Matt Kriner; Brother, Barry Arndt; Sister, Mildred Bright; Goddaughter, Shelbe Day, wife of Ryan Day; Step-Daughter, Jennifer McNeely. Sandra was predeceased by her daughter, Charmin Walbert, wife of Troy Walbert; brothers, Osbon, Linwood, Kenneth, and Earl Arndt, Jr.; sister, Charlette Antler.
Services: Graveside 11:30 AM Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Upper Milford Mennonite Cemetery, 6450 Kings Highway South, Zionsville, PA 18092. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: COPDfoundation.org