Sandra L. Hausknecht, 71, of Emmaus, died May 9, 2019 in Lehigh Valley Hospital. She was the wife of Robert P. Hausknecht. Born in Sayre, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Janet (Westbrook) Bowen. Sandra worked in International Sales for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for over 30 years, retiring in 2008. She was an active member of Church of the Good Shepherd U.C.C., Alburtis, where she was active with the crafters group and was a member of the handbell choir. Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert; sons, Brian Hausknecht and wife Tracy of Emmaus and David Hausknecht and wife Sarah of Emmaus; brothers, Gary Bowen and wife Debbie of Arizona and David Bowen and wife Pam of Washington; grandchildren, Katie, Ryan, Elise, and Aveline. Memorial services will be held on Thurs., May 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Church of the Good Shepherd U.C.C., 135 Quarry Rd., Alburtis, PA 18011. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church for a new sound system. Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019