Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
Sandra L. "Sandy" Heffner Obituary
Sandra "Sandy" L. Heffner, 79, of Alburtis, passed away, Wednesday December 11, 2019. She was the wife of David L. Heffner Sr. They were married 61 years. Born in Alburtis, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Kathryn (Hilbert) Schmoyer. She was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd in Alburtis. She was employed at Caloric for 31 years before retiring. Sandra enjoyed horse racing, going to the mountains and being outdoors. She loved to dance and most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, David; son David L. Jr. and his wife Katherine of Pennsburg; step- grandchildren, Matthew Wetzel and Stephanie Wetzel; one grandchild; brothers, Joseph and wife Susan, Lowell and wife Irene, and Grant and wife Donna; sister, Loretta wife of Kenneth Kunsman. She was predeceased by brother, Eugene and sister Joanne.

Services will be held 11:00 am Monday December 16, 2019 at the Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville PA 18031. A viewing will begin at 10:00 am Monday in the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 12, 2019
