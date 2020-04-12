Home

Sandra L. Krause

Sandra L. Krause 79, of Catasauqua, passed away on Wednesday April 8, 2020. Sandra was the wife of the late David L. Krause, and the late Richard G. Rex. Born in West Catasauqua she was a daughter of the late Charles J. and Jessie (Miller) Yost Sr. Sandra was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Whitehall. She was the owner/operator of The Hair'em Barber Shop in Catasauqua. Sandra enjoyed attending social meetings, gardening, quilting, and animals. She frequented flea markets in search of antiques, especially antique dolls. After graduating from Whitehall High School she proudly served her country in the US Army. Surviving are her sons; Michael R. of Catasauqua, and David C. (Darla) of Allentown. Her daughter in law Robin Rex of Catasauqua. Sandra's grandchildren are; James Rex, Kayla wife of Christopher Reeser and David Krause. She was preceded in death by her son James R. Rex, her daughter in law Theresa Rex, and her brother Charles J. Yost Jr. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, North Catasauqua.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 12, 2020
