Sandra Louise Schick Lentz, wife of Dr. Conrad Lentz of 62 years, went home to be with her LORD and Savior on June 18, 2020 at the age of 82 after a long battle with emphysema. Sandra and Conrad both grew up in Lehighton, Pa. Sandra had one sister, Joanne, whom she loved dearly and lost in 2008. Sandra and Conrad settled in Bethlehem, Pa where they raised their three children and were active members of St. Stephens Lutheran Church. Sandra was a graduate of St. Luke's Nursing School in Bethlehem. She stayed at home to raise her children but later went to work as a phlebotomist for Miller Blood Bank. In 2015, they moved to Cary, NC to be near their children. Sandra will be greatly missed by her husband Conrad and her children Sheri (Kevin) Kohles, Lori (Tony) Bosco, Greg Lentz and her five grand children. There will be a memorial service at Christus Victor Lutheran Church in Durham, NC when it is safe to gather as a group and remember.



