Weber Funeral Homes
1619 Hamilton St
Allentown, PA 18102
(610) 434-9349
Calling hours
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sandra L. Matoushek

Sandra L. Matoushek Obituary
Sandra L. Matoushek

Sandra L. Matoushek, of Allentown, passed away on June 12th at the age of 57. She was born in Allentown to the late Otto and Alma Reichl and was predeceased by her husband Anthony E. in 2015. Sandra loved Bruce Springsteen and spending time with her Grandsons Gannon and Jack. She is survived by her Daughters: Lauren and husband Greg Olson and Julie and husband Robert Callahan, 2 Grandsons, Sisters: June and husband Gary Gackenbach and Carolyn Hamsher. Services: A calling will be held on Friday June 21st at Weber Funeral Home, 1619 Hamilton St., in Allentown, from 6:00PM until 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Allentown Public Library.

Please sign Guest Book on www.themorningcall.com/obits
Published in Morning Call on June 16, 2019
