Sandra L. Wilhelm
1943 - 2020
Sandra L. Wilhelm, 77, of Quakertown died November 27, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus. Born in Sellersville, PA she was the daughter of the late David & Elvena (Stover) Wolownik. She was a supply technician for the former St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital before retiring. Prior to that she worked for Capital Controls, Colmar and Emico in Dublin. Sandra was a member of the Sellersville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Sellersville. She is survived by a son Douglas C. Wilhelm, a sister Sheila Connors and two grandchildren Megan E. & Victoria L. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Sellersville Fire Department 2 N. Main St. Sellersville, Pa 18960. Call from 4:00-5:00 P.M. in the firehouse. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Sellersville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary 2 N. Main St. P. O. Box 315 Sellersville, PA 18960.

Published in Morning Call on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Sellersville Fire Department
DEC
6
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Sellersville Fire Department
Funeral services provided by
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
