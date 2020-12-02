Sandra L. Wilhelm, 77, of Quakertown died November 27, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus. Born in Sellersville, PA she was the daughter of the late David & Elvena (Stover) Wolownik. She was a supply technician for the former St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital before retiring. Prior to that she worked for Capital Controls, Colmar and Emico in Dublin. Sandra was a member of the Sellersville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. She was a member of St. Paul's U.C.C. in Sellersville. She is survived by a son Douglas C. Wilhelm, a sister Sheila Connors and two grandchildren Megan E. & Victoria L. A Memorial Service will be held at 5:00 P.M. Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Sellersville Fire Department 2 N. Main St. Sellersville, Pa 18960. Call from 4:00-5:00 P.M. in the firehouse. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Sellersville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary 2 N. Main St. P. O. Box 315 Sellersville, PA 18960.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store